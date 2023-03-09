Police Seeking NH Couple Who Allegedly Moved Out of House, Abandoning Over a Dozen Cats

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are trying to locate a local couple who recently moved out of a house, leaving over a dozen cats inside without any care.

Four of the cats were found dead inside the foreclosed home, police said.

The case dates back to October of 2022, when Manchester police said they responded to a home on Seames Drive for a report of abandoned animals in a foreclosed home. A neighbor told police he hadn't seen the owner in at least two weeks and could see multiple cats through a window.

Responding officers could smell a strong odor of ammonia coming through an open window. Inside, they saw furniture that had been flipped over, torn up, and that was covered in feces. They also saw a dead cat in the corner and several extremely thin cats on a couch. They did not look well and appeared to be missing fur.

Police found no food or water left out for the animals.

Over several days, animal control located and removed 10 cats suffering from serious health issues and four that had died.

Investigators eventually learned that the home's owner was 42-year-old Meghan Williams, and that 59-year-old Robert Gerhold had also been living in the house at the time. Police said both of them are unaccounted for and are wanted on 14 counts of animal cruelty.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be called into the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.