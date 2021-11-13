Police Seeking to Identify Group That Seriously Assaulted Man in Boston

Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a group of men who allegedly assaulted and seriously injured a man in the Fenway Park area early Thursday morning.

Police said the assault and battery occurred around 12:34 a.m. Thursday in the area of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not release any updated information on his condition.

Police released two surveillance images Saturday -- one showing a group of five men and one that appeared to be a close up of one of the men from the original image.

Boston Police

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the men is asked to call Boston police at (617) 343-5619. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

No further information about the assault was immediately available.