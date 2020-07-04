Local

fireworks bust

Police Seize Dozens of Fireworks in South Boston

By Lara Salahi

Boston police seized a large number of fireworks in South Boston Friday night after responding to several calls and complaints.

Police responded to calls of illegal fireworks display shortly after 10p.m. The responding officers saw and heard multiple fireworks being set off from a parking lot on Crowley Rodgers Way.

According to police, when the officers arrived, they saw a man and a woman standing behind a car with an open trunk full of fireworks.

The pair confronted the officers, and "continued their verbal tirade, berating officers with multiple racial slurs as officers confiscated the fireworks," Boston Police said in a written statement.

Police issued the pair citations for illegal possession of fireworks.

