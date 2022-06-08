Police Share Sketch of Man Who Exposed Himself on Minuteman Trail in Mass.

Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to people on the popular Minuteman Bikeway in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this weekend.

Local police released a sketch of the man who people said exposed himself on the rail trail near Route 2A about 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

He is described as being in his 40s and about 6-foot-1 and 260 pounds. He is and balding, but with some curly, strawberry-blond hair, police said.

On 6-5-22 at approx 8:15am,a white male, balding, curly strawberry blonde hair,wearing a dark green tank top and shorts, in his mid 40’s, 6’1”, 260lbs,stocky build,had exposed himself to others on the Minuteman Trail by Rte 2A.Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call LPD pic.twitter.com/IPZ7rsy8s3 — Lincoln MA Police (@LincolnMAPolice) June 8, 2022

When he exposed himself, the man was wearing a dark-green tank top and shorts, according to police.

Anyone with information on the man's identity was asked to call police at 781-259-8113.

The Minuteman Bikeway runs about 10 miles from Cambridge to Bedford, taking users walking, running and cycling through the area where the American Revolution began.

The area where the man flashed people over the weekend is near the historic Hartwell Tavern and a part of the trail called The Bloody Angle, a bend in the road where British troops fleeing the Battle of Concord in 1775 faced deadly crossfire from local militiamen.

Tina Wang, who runs on the trail all the time, said Wednesday that she's more concerned about others' safety than her own.

"I am hoping I can outrun him," she said, calling what police shared about the man they were looking for "creepy."

People on the trail said that children are often there.

"I am hoping the police catch this guy soon because, you know, you got kids as well and that just wouldn’t be appropriate," Wang said.