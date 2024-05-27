Police shoot, kill dog in Warwick that attacked group, then charged officer

A police officer in Warwick, Rhode Island, shot and killed a dog on Sunday night that was allegedly attacking a group of people, another dog and eventually the cop.

Warwick police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the officer was the first to respond to a report of a domestic disturbance at 734 Greenwich Avenue, a residential area across from the Crowne Plaza.

Police were told a dog was acting violently in the front yard of the home, and when the officer arrived on scene, he found the dog attacking multiple people.

Once on scene, the dog charged and bit the officer, so the officer "fired his firearm, stopping the dog," Police Lieutenant Jeffery Viveiros told WJAR.

According to police, the officer and one other person needed treatment for their injuries. The dog was pronounced dead at a local animal hospital.

Few details about the domestic disturbance that preceded the dog attack have been shared. An investigation is ongoing.