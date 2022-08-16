Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
police shooting

Police Shooting in Ludlow, Vt., Leaves Man With Serious Injuries

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages, and state police say they will provide updates as it progresses

By Matt Fortin

A police shooting in Ludlow, Vermont Monday night has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on South Hill Road by an officer with the Ludlow Police Department, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police. A man was shot, resulting in life-threatening injuries. He was taken in an ambulance to Springfield Hospital, and was expected to be airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

Vermont State Police is investigating the incident, which is standard protocol.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages, and state police say they will provide updates as it progresses.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

police shootingVermont State PoliceLudlow
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us