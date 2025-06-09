Police shooting in Pawtucket remains under investigation

An investigation is underway after a Pawtucket, Rhode Island, police officer fired his gun at an apparently armed suspect during a call Sunday morning, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

According to Pawtucket police, officers were responding to calls for a man threatening people with a gun outside an apartment complex on Broad Street around 10:30 a.m. During the incident, an officer fired their service weapon. The man was taken to the hospital with an injury to the shoulder.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Witnesses told the news station that the man has special needs and lives in the complex. They believe the gun he was carrying may have been a toy.

The man remains in police custody. The officer who fired has been placed on temporary leave during the investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

More details were not immediately available.