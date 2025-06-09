Police shooting in Pawtucket remains under investigation

An investigation is underway after a Pawtucket, Rhode Island, police officer fired his gun at an apparently armed suspect during a call Sunday morning, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.
According to Pawtucket police, officers were responding to calls for a man threatening people with a gun outside an apartment complex on Broad Street around 10:30 a.m. During the incident, an officer fired their service weapon. The man was taken to the hospital with an injury to the shoulder.
Witnesses told the news station that the man has special needs and lives in the complex. They believe the gun he was carrying may have been a toy.
The man remains in police custody. The officer who fired has been placed on temporary leave during the investigation.
More details were not immediately available.