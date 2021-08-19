Local

Eric Leach

Police Shooting of Robber Who Led Chase From Rockland to Quincy Ruled Justified

Police tried to negotiate with the man, but he moved to get out of the stolen cruiser, raising a stolen police rifle to his eye as if he were going to shoot, prosecutors said

By John Moroney and Asher Klein

Investigators have found that police were justified when they shot and killed a man in Quincy, Massachusetts, this spring after he led police on a chase in a stolen cruiser.

Eric Leach, 37, was shot and killed by police in a stolen police cruiser on March 26 after a chaotic chase through the South Shore and two standoffs after he robbed a 7-11 in Rockland.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Thursday that the shooting was justified because the suspect posed an imminent threat to the safety of the officers and others.

Morrissey's office said police tried to negotiate with Leach, but he moved to get out of the cruiser, raising a stolen police rifle to his eye as if he were going to shoot.

A state trooper fired a single shot, killing Leach.

Body-camera footage shared by Leach's office Thursday shows an officer leaving his vehicle after the stolen cruiser stops because its tires are flat. It's then surrounded by two armored personnel vehicles.

