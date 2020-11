Massachusetts State Police said they are investigating a police shooting in Malden.

State police said the shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m.

The shooting occurred on Beach Street, police said.

An officer-involved shooting involving MSP has occurred on Beach Street in Malden. No ongoing threat to public safety. Units on scene and additional investigatory units responding. No further information is available at this time. Further info will be released when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 12, 2020

No further information on who was shot or why was immediately available.

There is no ongoing threat to public, police said. Units remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing.