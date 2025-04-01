Bridgeport

Male killed in Bridgeport, Conn. police shooting

NBC Universal, Inc.

A male has died after a police shooting in Bridgeport on Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of East Main Street shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of a large street fight. It was reported that people involved in the fight had guns.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Shortly after, police said officers saw a suspect vehicle near the intersection of Kossuth Street and Beecher Street and they attempted a felony motor vehicle stop.

According to investigators, a suspect exited the vehicle and led at least one officer on a foot pursuit along Kossuth Street.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The foot pursuit ended in a driveway within the 1400 block of Kossuth Street where there was a police-involved shooting, authorities said. A gun was recovered from the driveway.

The male who was shot was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he underwent surgery. Police said he was pronounced dead later in the evening. His identity has not been released.

The Inspector General's Office is taking over the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us