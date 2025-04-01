Male killed in Bridgeport, Conn. police shooting

A male has died after a police shooting in Bridgeport on Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of East Main Street shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of a large street fight. It was reported that people involved in the fight had guns.

Shortly after, police said officers saw a suspect vehicle near the intersection of Kossuth Street and Beecher Street and they attempted a felony motor vehicle stop.

According to investigators, a suspect exited the vehicle and led at least one officer on a foot pursuit along Kossuth Street.

The foot pursuit ended in a driveway within the 1400 block of Kossuth Street where there was a police-involved shooting, authorities said. A gun was recovered from the driveway.

The male who was shot was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he underwent surgery. Police said he was pronounced dead later in the evening. His identity has not been released.

The Inspector General's Office is taking over the investigation.