Police Shut Down Road in Charlestown Due to Crash With Life-Threatening Injuries

Alford Street in Charlestown was shut down in both directions over a car crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries Wednesday, Boston police said.

Footage from the scene showed a car and an SUV that appeared to have collided. There was no immediate word on the number of people injured.

Traffic Advisory: Alford Street in Charlestown is closed both directions due to a motor vehicle crash with life threatening injuries. Expect traffic delays in the area of Alford St./ Sullivan Sq. and Rutherford Ave. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 11, 2023

Delays are expected in the area of Alford Street and Sullivan Square and Rutherford Avenue, police said. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.