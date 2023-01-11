Local

Police Shut Down Road in Charlestown Due to Crash With Life-Threatening Injuries

There was no immediate word on the number of vehicles involved or the number of people injured.

By Marc Fortier and Asher Klein

A car and an SUV that crashed in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Alford Street in Charlestown was shut down in both directions over a car crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries Wednesday, Boston police said.

Footage from the scene showed a car and an SUV that appeared to have collided. There was no immediate word on the number of people injured.

Delays are expected in the area of Alford Street and Sullivan Square and Rutherford Avenue, police said. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

This article tagged under:

Bostoncar crashCharlestown
