Police Shut Down Road in Charlestown Due to Crash With Life-Threatening Injuries

Alford Street in Charlestown was shut down in both directions over a car crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries Wednesday, Boston police said.
Footage from the scene showed a car and an SUV that appeared to have collided. There was no immediate word on the number of people injured.
Delays are expected in the area of Alford Street and Sullivan Square and Rutherford Avenue, police said. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
