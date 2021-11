A driver that reportedly fell asleep at the wheel crashed through a 7-Eleven in Lynn, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Police say a couple were in the car when it veered off Lynnfield Street and came crashing into the brick convenience store building.

The couple sustained only minor injuries and were able to walk themselves to the ambulance.

Construction / Demolition crews are here, now working to clear the damage (bricks, fencing etc) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/Rb6HcR0vfC — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) November 28, 2021

The 7-Eleven was open at the time of the crash, but had to shut off electricity to the building as crews work to clear the extensive damage.