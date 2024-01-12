MANCHESTER

Police shooting sends man to hospital after standoff in Manchester, NH

There was no threat to the public after the shooting involving police Friday morning near the intersection of Pine and Plummer streets, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said

By Asher Klein

Police tactical vehicles on either side of a car outside of a building in Manchester, New Hampshire, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. A person was wounded, apparently in a police shooting, amid a standoff in the area.
NBC10 Boston

A police shooting sent a man to a hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday after a standoff, officials said.

Few details on the shooting were immediately available, including how the man was injured and what his condition was, as well as what prompted the standoff.

There was no threat to the public after the shooting involving police Friday morning near the intersection of Pine and Plummer streets, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. They continued to investigate what happened.

Earlier, Manchester police had said a person was barricaded inside a building in at the intersection and that they had evacuated another building nearby.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

They urged the public to avoid the area around Pine and Plummer streets, where police tactical vehicles were seen amid the investigation Friday.

Manchester police haven't shared an update or said why the person was barricaded in the building.

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERNew Hampshirestandoffpolice shooting
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us