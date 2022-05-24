Police Step Up Patrols Amid Suspicious Death Investigation of Medford Mother

Police are increasing patrols in Medford as they continue to investigate the suspicious death of a woman who was found behind her home on Monday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that Barbara Hovey Novaes, 61, of Medford, was reported missing by her son Monday morning. Novaes' son -- who is in his 20s -- called Medford police around 6:45 a.m.

He told police he had last seen his mom Sunday afternoon at the home they shared on Emery Street in Medford, and he believed she was going to get her nails done. He also reported that the front door of their home was open when he woke up Monday, and that he found his mom's keys, phone, and purse, and her car was still in the driveway.

Middlesex DA Marian Ryan said they are investigating the death of Barbara Hovey Novaes, 61, of Medford, whose body was found Monday morning behind her Emery Street home.

Medford police responded to the home and immediately began investigating, Ryan said. Around 8:30 a.m., a Medford police officer found Novaes' body inside a recycling container in an enclosed area under the porch in the backyard.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, but based on the circumstances and the location of Novaes' body, officials are investigating this as a suspicious death. The medical examiner's office was on scene earlier Monday, and officials are currently awaiting results of an autopsy to determine how Novaes died and whether or not this is a homicide.

Ryan said the last known time anyone saw or spoke to Novaes was around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The district attorney noted the investigation is in its early stages and information is limited at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the Emery Street neighborhood Sunday night or early Monday to contact them. Detectives are also looking to speak with anyone who may have video that would show the Emery Street area and down onto Winthrop Street. Anyone with relevant video or information is asked to contact the Medford Police Department at 781-395-1212.

When asked if police ever had contact with Novaes in the past, the district attorney said there had been prior contact with the Medford Police Department for a variety of reasons. Ryan did not elaborate.

Ryan would also not confirm a picture of Novaes that had been circulating on social media Monday, in a Facebook post that was widely shared from a woman saying her mom was missing from Medford.

Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn was also at the press conference Monday night alongside the district attorney and police chief, saying she did not know Novaes personally but that she had positively impacted many people.

"I'm here just to let people know that Barbara Hovey Novaes was a beloved member of the Medford community and a very active parishioner at Grace Church," the mayor said. "I didn't know her personally but I know many who she has touched their lives, and we want to make sure everybody knows that Medford will have support for anybody that needs it."

Crime tape was blocking off the home Monday, which is just blocks away from the Tufts University campus. College students who live nearby say they didn't know what was going on but noticed more officers showing up on their street as the day went on.

"This street is very quiet so it was very out of the usual, to say the least," one man said.

Officials say there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area for the time being. The district attorney said residents should exercise the same caution they are urged to exercise all the time, including keeping doors locked and being aware of who is around the house.

Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley thanked the community for their patience and support, reiterating there will continue to be increased patrols in the neighborhood for the next several days until they determine more. The chief also acknowledged the exceptional work of the Medford Police Department in a "tragic situation."

The investigation is active and ongoing.