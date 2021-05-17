4 Face Charges in Connection With Providence Mass Shooting Last Week: Police

Three people have been charged and another has yet to be arraigned in connection with a mass shooting that left nine people hurt in Providence, Rhode Island last week.

Providence police said Monday the three men have been charged with multiple guns charges including possession of a firearm without a license and assault with a dangerous weapon. A fourth person remains in critical condition, but is slated to be arraigned on the same charges.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The four men range in age from 18 to 20, Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements said.

Two of those arrested remain in custody while one has been released on bail.

In all, nine people were injured in the incident, including those facing charges. Two remain in critical condition.

Clements said the investigation remains active and that more arrests could be forthcoming.

"It's frustrating that these young men think they can go out there in brazen style; they're emboldened to carry firearms and shoot indiscriminately with no human regard," Clements said.

The shooting just before 7 p.m. on Carolina Avenue left three people with serious, possibly critical injuries, police said last week. Some 50 shots were fired in what the city's police chief called an "ongoing feud" between two groups known to authorities.

One group was in a pickup truck and shooting at a house, police said, and people inside the home returned fire.

The victims were mostly men between 19 and 25 years old, and investigators were interviewing the victims, Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements said Friday. Charges were being finalized at the time.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare has said eight people were shot, with a ninth being injured by something other than a bullet.

Nine people were wounded Thursday in Rhode Island's capital in what police believe to be the largest shooting in city history.

Prior to this shooting, Providence had seen 19 gunshot victims and seven homicide victims by gunfire in 2021, according to Clements.

Mayor Jorge Elorza promised extra patrols and security in the neighborhood for the coming days.

"I've spoken with a number of the neighbors, and everyone is shaken," he said, exhorting city residents to stop using gun violence to settle feuds and criticizing the ready availability of guns.