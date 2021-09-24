Local

drive-by shooting

Police to Give Update on Deadly Norwood Drive-By Shooting

Neighbors said they were watching the New England Patriots game Sunday when they heard between six and eight gunshots

By Staff Reports

Authorities are expected to give an update on the drive-by-shooting that left a man dead Sunday afternoon in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Norwood police Chief William Brooks were expected to hold a news briefing about 4:30 p.m. to discuss two people who've been sought in the killing.

Shakim Lewis-Johnson, a 28-year-old from Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, was shot multiple times outside of a car as he left a friend's house on Sturtevant Avenue around 5 p.m.

Norwood police found Lewis-Johnson alive but wounded at the scene. He was flown in a medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital but did not survive emergency surgery, the prosecutors said Monday.

Neighbors said they were watching the New England Patriots game and heard between six and eight gunshots. They said they initially thought it was just fireworks.



One neighbor said they saw a male victim laying in the street, and Brooks said this week that the area typically doesn't get many shootings.

"You can see this is a nice quiet neighborhood, hard working people, and obviously they’re disturbed by what’s occurred here. Sorry they had to go through this and this happened,” he said.

Local and state police have been investigating the shooting.

A man was shot multiple times outside of a car in a drive-by-shooting in Norwood, Massachusetts, and flown to a Boston hospital Sunday evening, police said.

