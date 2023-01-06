Police to Give Update on Search for Missing Cohasset Woman

New information could be released on Friday by police in Cohasset, Massachusetts, about the search for a missing 39-year-old woman.

Police have asked for the public's help in finding Ana Walshe, who was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year's Day.

She’s described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds.

Walshe has brown hair, brown eyes, an olive complexion and speaks with an Eastern European accent.

Friends say she is a wife and mother to three young boys.

Friends have been posting her photo on social media asking for help finding her. They say she was supposed to catch an early morning flight out of Logan Sunday morning to Washington, D.C., where she works.

It’s unclear if she ever made that flight.

Police in Cohasset have scheduled a news conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the case.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-383-1055 x6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com

You can watch a livestream of the 10 a.m. news conference on this story.