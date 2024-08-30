2 in custody after shooting of 7-year-old girl in Providence

Two people have been taken into custody after the shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday, police said Friday.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the Florence Street area, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The victim was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital where she remained in critical condition Friday.

At a press conference Friday Providence Police Deputy Chief Timothy O'Hara said his department worked through the night to identify two suspects in the case. The alleged shooters were taken into custody at a home on Carlton Street.

They face felony assault and firearms charges, O'Hara said.

"I hope it is some relief to the city - the family - and city officials that we’re able to bring these two criminals into custody so quickly," O'Hara said.

Mayor Brett Smiley also spoke at Friday's presser, praising police for their quick action on the case while acknowledging that there have been several recent acts of violence in the city and that the age of this victim makes it particularly upsetting. He described Thursday's shooting as the “most horrific crime that’s happened since I’ve been mayor.”

Police said the girl was in a car with an adult driver and a second child passenger when she was shot. She was not the intended target, according to investigators, who believe the gunmen had some kind of interaction with the driver before the shooting. The exact relationship between the shooters and driver, or if there even is one, was not immediately clear.

Providence Public Schools confirmed Friday that the child is a student in their district, but declined further comment.