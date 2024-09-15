Police to increase presence at Waltham school following shooting threat

An increased police presence is expected at a middle school in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Monday after threats of a potential school shooting were made via Snapchat over the weekend.

Waltham Schools confirmed Sunday that multiple threats were made regarding a potential shooting at McDevitt Middle School, one of two middle schools in the city.

Waltham Public Schools Superintendent Marisa Mendonsa said in a written statement that an officer will be assigned to each floor and to every corner of the building.

"We are implementing these measures to ensure that everyone feels secure and that our school environment remains safe," Mendonsa wrote.

No backpacks will be allowed on campus, and any that are brought to school will be searched.

Waltham Police is working with federal authorities and the social media platform to identify the individual behind the alarming messages, according to Mendonsa.