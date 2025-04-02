Police to release new details in ‘suspicious death' of baby found in NH pond: Watch live at 10:30

Authorities in New Hampshire are scheduled to release new information Wednesday morning on their investigation into the death of a newborn baby found in a Manchester pond last week.

Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr is expected to speak at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch a livestream of the press conference in the media player above.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The infant was found around 4 p.m. Thursday in Pine Island Pond, the attorney general's office said. Authorities are calling the death "suspicious" and are asking the public to come forward with any information.

They are specifically looking for information on anyone who might have witnessed someone discarding anything into the water at Pine Island Pond within the past two weeks. They also want to speak with anyone who has information about ice conditions at the pond, including parts of the water that were open or photos or videos recorded in the area.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

In a new statement Monday, the attorney general's office said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under "active investigation."

They are asking anyone with information that could be helpful in their investigation to call Manchester police at 603-716-7236. Tips can also be provided anonymously via the Manchester CrimeLine at 603-624-4040 or at www.manchestercrimeline.org.

No further information has been released.