Boston police to speak on St. Patrick's Day Parade safety efforts: Watch live at 11:30

Boston police are scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday morning to address safety efforts ahead of Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Boston Police Headquarters. You can watch live in the video player above.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Parade organizers have made several changes to this year's event aimed at ensuring that it is more family-friendly. That includes shifting the time from the traditional 1 p.m. to 11:30 a.m.

It's all part of a larger effort to mitigate the unruly behavior that marred last year's Evacuation Day festivities.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Organizers of the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade are hoping to avoid the chaos from last year.

"It was a black mark on this parade run by the veterans, and it didn't shine the best that Southie has to offer," Randy Greeley, commander of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, said Tuesday.

Beyond the time change, organizers are implementing several other measures, including more stringent rules for parade participants and ample portable restrooms.

Organizers and city officials are emphasizing that the 3.8-mile parade route runs through residential neighborhoods. They're urging attendees to respect the community, and to use the 180 portable toilets along the route.

"It can be quite unpredictable when there are that many people in one place," Mayor Michelle Wu said. "It's a residential area. We welcome and are excited to have so many people celebrating in Boston, supporting local businesses, but that is someone's yard, and their home, and their family is going to walk out the next morning to that space."

Boston police have said they will also be cracking down on public drinking.