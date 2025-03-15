Maine

Police trying to identify woman whose body washed ashore in Maine

Maine State Police

Maine State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead Thursday.

The body of a woman believed to be in her early 40s was found around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, washed ashore at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth, near the Portland Head Light.

The woman was about 5'3 with brown hair and blue eyes. She had a tattoo of a yin-yang surrounded by a blue tornado on her left hip. State police shared a photo of it, as well as the brown, size 7 AirWair boots she was wearing.

Police added that the woman was wearing a medium-sized blue Fjallraven T-shirt and size 28 dark-washed Frame jeans.

The woman had a scar on her stomach that police believe was from an appendectomy, and a scar on the back of her head from a previous surgery. A surgical patch was still attached.

Authorities did not say how the woman is believed to have died.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-624-7076.

