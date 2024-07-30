Massachusetts

Police urge people to stay away from Dracut bridge due situation involving man with smoke grenade

The Dracut Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police are at the scene attempting to resolve the issue

By Marc Fortier

NBC 5

Police are urging people to avoid the area of Beaver Brook Bridge in Dracut, Massachusetts, due to a man who is reportedly displaying a smoke grenade.

Dracut police said on social media shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday that people should avoid Parker Avenue at the Beaver Brook Bridge due to an incident under investigation involving a male who is "fishing and displaying what is believed to be a smoke grenade."

Police said the Dracut Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police are on scene attempting to resolve the situation.


