PORTSMOUTH

Police Want Public's Help Identifying Woman Following Assault at Water Country in NH

The Portsmouth Police Department released two photos of the person of interest on Friday in regard to an ongoing assault investigation.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Portsmouth Police Department

Authorities investigating an assault at a water park in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, are seeking the public's help identifying a woman in connection to the case.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday at Water Country, located on Lafayette Road, but did not provide any details regarding what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer James Caldwell at 603-610-7533 or by email at caldwellj@cityofportsmouth.com.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 603-431-1199 or online.

