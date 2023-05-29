Police Warn Celtics Fans of Game 7 Ticket Scams

The Boston Police Department is warning those hoping to snag tickets to tonight's game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden to beware of ticket scams.

"The [Boston Police Department] encourages fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies," the police department said in a written statement.

Numerous counterfeit ticket calls have been circulating online, and those ticket holders may find themselves -- to their surprise -- stuck outside the arena for tonight's game.

Authorities ask that anyone who has information on the selling of counterfeit tickets to contact police.

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals begins at 8:30p.m. tonight.