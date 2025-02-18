Coventry

Police warn drivers about tire spikes found on roads in Coventry, Conn.

By Anyssa McCalla

Coventry Police Department

Coventry police are investigating complaints of tire spikes found on roadways and driveways in town.

The tire spikes were spotted in two separate areas in Coventry months apart, according to police.

Police said that the spikes can be used to injure people as well as damage cars.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 860-742-7331 or 860-742-2400.

