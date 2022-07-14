Police Warn Man Suspected of Murder, Stabbings Could Be in Mass. or RI

A man wanted for allegedly fatally shooting a person at random in Philadelphia last month and in two stabbings in Boston may be in the area, Boston police said Thursday.

Wagner Ernesto Tejada-Pena should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He may be in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood; Lawrence, Massachusetts; or in Rhode Island.

Tejada-Pena shot and killed someone at random in Philadelphia on June 21, police said, shortly after he tried to shoot at two other people, only for his gun to malfunction.

He is also wanted in Boston in two stabbings, according to police, and recently threatened to kill members of his family.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 right away, and anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4468 or send an anonymous tip in by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

In June last month, Tejada-Pena allegedly killed 77-year-old Loi Nguyen while the man was on his morning stroll in North Philadelphia. Officers found Nguyen fatally shot in the head, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Local police released video of the shooting, showing a man in a red hooded sweatshirt following Nguyen.

"Loi was walking down the back driveway, seemingly minding his business with his hands in his pocket," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Venore said at the time. "An individual wearing a red hooded sweatshirt runs directly by him."

Tejada-Pena had just pulled a gun on two people several blocks away, Philadelphia police said, but the gun malfunctioned when he pulled the trigger repeatedly, but the gun malfunctioned. The pair tried to disarm Tejada-Pena but he ran off; police didn't know why he tried to shoot them.

Boston police didn't immediately provide more information about the stabbing incidents that Tejada-Pena is wanted on in two warrants out of West Roxbury District Court, or about the threats to family members. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the department.