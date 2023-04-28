Police Warn of Rash of Stolen Cars in Wellesley: ‘Lock Your Doors'

Five unlocked cars have been stolen in Wellesley, Massachusetts, this month, including three in the last week, police said Friday, warning homeowners over the "entirely preventable" crime.

In one recent incident, police came across two just-stolen cars being driven on Garden Road after midnight. They sped away from the officers; one got away into Newton while the other hit a fire hydrant, and the driver ran off on foot, Wellesley police said.

The cars are typically being stolen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. and discovered missing when the residents wake up, police said.

"Please lock your vehicle doors and remove your keys from the vehicle. This type of stolen car crime is entirely preventable," police said in a Facebook post. "Don’t allow your car to be used in another crime! Lock your doors and remove your keys each night."