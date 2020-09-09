Police Were Called After 2 People Tried to Vote Without Wearing Masks in NH Tuesday

Police responded to a polling location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Tuesday after two people showed up to vote in the state's primary election without wearing masks.

According to Seacoastonline, Warren Goddard and his friend Susan Gallagher went to the Ward 4 polls at Portsmouth High School on Tuesday looking to vote. Though signs at the polls said masks were required, Goddard said there is no law requiring it.

A tented area was set up outside for anyone who wanted to vote without a mask, but Goddard refused to vote outdoors. He said an officer at the polls told him he'd have to leave if he wouldn't wear a mask, but he told them, "I'm not leaving here without a cop taking me out." Two additional officers were called to the scene, but the two friends were eventually allowed to vote inside without masks.