Police in Barnstable, Massachusetts are searching for a suspect after a woman was ambushed and stabbed multiple times outside of her home.

Police say the woman was walking into her home on Barberry Lane in Marston Mills around 1:30a.m. on Saturday when she was attacked and repeatedly stabbed. The suspect then fled.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police say the woman knew her attacker and they believe this is a domestic incident.

The woman was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. The extent of her injuries in unclear.