Police: Woman crashes into bus stop enclosure, hits man in Rochester, NH

A woman in Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested over the weekend after allegedly driving into a bus stop and crashing into a man inside the enclosure, according to police.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday on Wakefield Street — near the Rochester Community Center and a McDonald's restaurant.

Police said upon arrival, they found a black Jeep Grand Cherokee that had run into a fence and the bus stop enclosure destroyed with an injured man nearby.

Rochester Police Department

The initial investigation revealed that the Jeep, driven by Elizabeth Laroche, 22, of Strafford, was travelling south on Wakefield Street when it went off the road and hit the bus stop enclosure, striking 66-year-old Timothy Umling, who was resting inside, according to police.

Umling was conscious and alert but had apparent minor injuries, police said. He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for further evaluation.

Laroche was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, police added.

Rochester Police Department

Police said because of the unknown status of Umling's further evaluation, a reconstruction team was called in to help with the accident investigation as a precaution.

Laroche was arrested for driving under the influence, reckless operation, and use of electronic mobile devices while driving.

Police said she was released on bail and issued a court date for Nov. 30.