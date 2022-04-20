Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Police: Woman Posed as Health Aide to Steal From Seniors

Anne Rose Fleurant of Weymouth, Massachusetts, is accused of stealing jewelry and other valuables from multiple senior living facilities

Randolph Police

A Massachusetts woman has been charged with stealing jewelry and other valuable personal items from several different senior living facilities by posing as a health aide.

Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said Tuesday that 36-year-old Anne Rose Fleurant of Weymouth faces charges including identity fraud, receiving a stolen credit card and improper use of a credit card.

The investigation began last month when a resident of Randolph senior facility reported their jewelry was missing. They later discovered their credit card had been taken and used at a department store.

Police determined that similar thefts had occurred at other senior living centers in several towns including Randolph, Quincy, Braintree, Weymouth, Cohasset and Westwood. Additional victims may be unaware of the thefts, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities say several of the victims have varying levels of dementia. Fluerent had worked as a health aide in the past, police said.

It was unclear on Wednesday if Fluerent is represented by an attorney.

A search of the suspect's possessions found personal checks, jewelry, handbags and work identification cards for 12 different health care agencies, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Jasiel Correia 35 mins ago

Ex-Fall River Mayor to Report to Prison Friday After Delay Rejected

Gloucester 51 mins ago

Gloucester to Offer Parking Reservation at City Beaches This Year

Police are working to return about 50 stolen items. Some bear personalized inscriptions.

"It is clear that many of the recovered items are unique, personalized and meaningful," Marag said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsRandolphWeymouththeftsenior living facility
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us