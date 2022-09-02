Local

Political Mailers Without ‘Paid-for' Disclosure Under Investigation in New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said the four mailers were in violation of election laws, by not revealing who paid for them

By Matt Fortin

NECN

At least four political mailers have been circulating New Hampshire's Congressional District Two that lack "paid-for" disclaimers, which are required by state and federal law, according to the state attorney general's office.

Congressional District Two candidates George Hansel and Bob Burns are featured on the mailers, but their campaigns tell the AG's office that they had no prior knowledge or coordination with whoever mailed them out, according to authorities.

New Hampshire prosecutors said in a news release Friday that they've tracked the mailers back to a Massachusetts printing company, but the company would not reveal who ordered them. Authorities said, though, that the company's legal representation told them that future mailers distributed by the company will feature the paid-for disclaimers.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said it will continue to investigate the four mailers, since they violated New Hampshire election law.

New Hampshire's Primary Election is on Sept. 13.

