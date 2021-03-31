Poll: Bay Staters Satisfied with Gov. Baker's COVID Response

A new Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll finds a majority of Massachusetts residents are satisfied with Gov. Charlie Baker's pandemic response.

The latest poll is a stark contrast to a different poll released earlier this month which found that Baker had lost a third of his support due to criticism of how the state handled the pandemic.

Baker has been the target of critics in recent months over the state's vaccine rollout including the crashing of the state's vaccine website and other polls have shown his popularity drop.

An estimated 58% of Massachusetts residents approve of the state's vaccine rollout, the Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found. The latest poll also suggests 71% of Bay Staters think Massachusetts has done well or even better than other states when it comes to getting people vaccinated.

However, this poll found that about half of respondents believe the country will be back to normal by the end of the year.