Poll: Mixed Views on Schools' Pandemic Performance

A majority of parents felt their children's education was compromised during the pandemic due to remote learning, according to a new poll.

In an Emerson College poll released Sunday night, parents were asked to rate the impact on a scale of one to 10. More than half - 54% - said education had been compromised at a level of seven or higher.

Conducted in March, about 42% of the respondents in this poll were a parent or guardian with at least one child in the Massachusetts school system.

When asked how strongly they felt teachers unions were involved in the decision to conduct online learning on the same scale, 31% chose 10. Those living in Boston were more likely to rank higher on union involvement.

When it came to their child’s learning this past year, 16% of respondents said they would consider holding their child back to repeat the grade, while 58% said it was adequate enough to advance.

A senior fellow at the Pioneer Institute broke down those number down a little further.

"That depended a lot on how much time was synchronous," Pioneer Institute Senior Fellow Charles Chieppo said. "For kids who had most of their time synchronous - only 9% of parents thought they might not be ready to move up. But for those who were asynchronous, 34% thought they might not be ready to move on to next grade."

The majority of students in kindergarten through fifth grade in Massachusetts returned to in-person learning last week as part of the plan outlined by the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The state approved waivers for dozens of districts that aren't ready to return full-time and parents may still opt to have their kids learn remotely for the remainder of the school year.

Boston Public Schools is among those districts. Boston received state approval to delay the return to full-time in person learning for K-8 students until April 26, at the Superintendent's request. Until then, students continue on their current learning model.