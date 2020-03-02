Polling Issue? Give the NBC10 Boston Investigators a Call

The NBC10 Boston Investigators are paying close attention to Tuesday's primary election in Massachusetts.

If you come across any problems at your polling place such as a shortage of ballots, extremely long lines, election interference, or anything you think is improper, give us a call at 855-622-5000. We are standing by with a team of journalists who are ready to investigate any concerns or complaints.

You can check and see if you are registered to vote by visiting the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website.

Many polling issues in previous years were because people thought they were registered but were not. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.