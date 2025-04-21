Pope's legacy will be one of mercy, Mass. professor says

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican has confirmed Monday — just hours after the Pope made appearances for Easter Sunday.

The Vatican announced the Holy Father early Monday, beginning an official period of mourning for Catholics worldwide that will last nine days.

Pope Francis was a beloved leader of the Catholic Church; he was often referred to as "The People's Pope." He was the first pontiff who was a native of the Americas. He was known for being a champion for the rights of immigrants, the poor and for reaching out to LGBTQ communities.

The Pope was battling serious health issues during the final weeks of his life. He was hospitalized while facing pneumonia and bronchitis.

Schmalz called his papacy history and said his legacy will be remembered perhaps for centuries.

Professor of religious studies and Catholic studies at the College of the Holy Cross Mathew Schmalz joined NBC10 Boston Monday morning to discuss Pope Francis' legacy.

"I think his legacy is that he was a pope of mercy," Schmalz said. "And he proclaimed a God of mercy. And opened up the Catholic Church in ways no other pope had done before."

"I think he reached out to communities that had been long been excluded," Schmalz said. "Obviously the LGBTQ community, he reached out to women and consistently reached out to the poor, to immigrants, so he opened up the Catholic Church in an explicit way to the needs and concerns of those who society has forgotten."