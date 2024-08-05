Pope Francis names Richard Henning new Archbishop of Boston

It's official: Pope Francis named the new Archbishop of Boston on Monday morning – in a memo straight from Vatican City.

The Pope named Providence Bishop Richard Henning as Cardinal Sean O’Malley’s successor. He will be introduced at a press conference at 10 a.m. in Braintree.

"This morning, the Holy Father announced that he has named the Most Reverend Richard G. Henning, S.T.D. as the tenth bishop and seventh Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston," the Archdiocese of Boston said in its announcement Monday morning.

Henning will be installed as Archbishop of Boston on Oct. 31, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.



"I am grateful to His Holiness Pope Francis for his confidence in me and for his conferral of this new mission as Archbishop of Boston. I receive this appointment relying upon divine Providence, aware that this is the Lord’s Church and that I am no more than an unworthy servant," Henning said in a statement released Monday. "I would also like to express my gratitude to His Eminence Cardinal Sean O’Malley who has served the Church of Boston for many faithful and joyful years. Greetings to the clergy and faithful of Boston. I ask you prayers that I may cling to the Lord’s Holy Cross, honor His mother, imitate His saints, and love you as His people and His ministers.”

O’Malley, who is now 80-years-old, has been archbishop of Boston since 2003.

"On behalf of the entire Archdiocese of Boston, including our priests, religious, deacons, and laity we welcome Archbishop-elect Richard Henning," O'Malley said in a statement Monday. "We extend our deep gratitude to the Holy Father for this appointment demonstrating his ongoing pastoral care for the people of the Archdiocese. I look forward to our people and the wider community getting to know our new Archbishop-elect in the days, weeks, months and years ahead. He ministers with the heart of a pastor with a sincere commitment to serving Christ and the Church.”

Prior to his more than two decades serving in Boston, O’Malley served 10 years as the bishop of the Fall River Diocese.

O’Malley is known for calling for accountability following the 2019 church sex abuse scandal, during which a former cardinal with Boston's archdiocese was found guilty of sex abuse by the Vatican.

Henning is a bit of a surprise pick for some.

He’s a New York native who’s only been a bishop since 2018, and has only served as the bishop of Providence for one year.

Pope Francis first appointed him co-adjutor bishop of Providence back in 2022.

He succeeded Thomas Tobin as the bishop one year later, and now he’s poised to become just the seventh Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston.

Some Providence parishioners were surprised by the news.

“It's very surprising, you know, but the Vatican, you know, has its ways," one person said.

“It only happens so often. I mean, once the archbishop is set in stone, he'll stay in there for a good time being," another said. "And so every time there's a change, it's a pretty big deal. So it's a pretty big deal for the Catholic church in New England."

If appointed, Henning would be responsible for the fourth largest Archdiocese in the U.S.