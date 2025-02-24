Mounting concern for Pope Francis amid serious health concerns

The eyes and hearts of more than a billion Catholics around the world, including in Greater Boston, are turned to the Vatican as Pope Francis continues to battle serious health issues.

Gemelli Hospital in Rome released a statement on Monday morning via telegram saying, “Night passed peacefully, the Pope slept and is resting.”

The Pontiff remains in critical condition, receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen to help him breathe, as he battles double pneumonia and a complex lung infection.

Catholics in Boston are sharing thoughts and prayers for Pope Francis after the pontiff had an asthmatic respiratory crisis Saturday morning amid a bout of poor health.

Some blood tests showed “initial, mild, kidney failure,” but doctors said it was under control.

The Vatican hasn’t reported any new respiratory problems overnight, but he’s still dealing with the effects of suffering a severe asthma attack this weekend and needing a blood transfusion.

The Vatican reported a “slight improvement” in the 88-year-old pontiff’s overall clinical condition on Thursday.

The 88-year-old remains alert and responsive, attending Mass Sunday from his apartment in the hospital, according to the Vatican.

During Mass this weekend, the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan said Pope Francis is in “very fragile health” and “probably close to death.”

“We would love to have some more time with him and I’m hoping and praying that we do, but we always say that when we’re close to losing somebody," Dolan said.

Papal experts say there are likely discussions ongoing regarding succession planning, due to the grave nature of the pope’s health.