Popeyes Is Getting Ready to Open New Location South of Boston

A chain of chicken spots is on the verge of opening another new location south of Boston.

A check on the space over the weekend indicates that Popeyes is just about ready to open in Quincy, with a source telling us that one of its final inspections may be taking place today. Once the new place opens on the Southern Artery, it will join another location in Braintree that opened around the beginning of the year along with others in Boston by Northeastern University, Roslindale, Roxbury, West Roxbury, Brockton, Chelmsford, Everett, Lynn, and Randolph.

Popeyes is known in part for its fast food items with Louisiana influences, including red beans and rice, green beans, biscuits, fried chicken, popcorn shrimp, and more.

The address for the new location of Popeyes in Quincy is 502 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA, 02169. The website for the chain is at https://www.popeyes.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

