Popeyes Opens in West Roxbury

A chain of chicken spots has opened a brand new location during a time that has seen countless restaurants close temporarily or stay open only for takeout/delivery due to the coronavirus crisis.



According to an article from Universal Hub, Popeyes is now open in West Roxbury, moving into the space on VFW Parkway that had been home to Bagelville, and before that, Dunkin' Donuts and Arby's. The post mentions that there was a line at the drive-thru of the new dining spot yesterday, and UH tells us that the restaurant is indeed drive-thru only for now.



Other locations of Popeyes can be found in Boston (by Northeastern University), Roslindale, Roxbury, Braintree, Brockton, Chelmsford, Everett, Lynn, and Randolph, though it is best to call any of these locations in advance before going because of the ever-changing status of restaurants right now. (The website for the Popeyes chain is at https://www.popeyes.com/)



by Marc Hurwitz

