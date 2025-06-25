Popular breakfast and sandwich shop opening new location in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The people behind a local group of breakfast places and sandwich shops will be opening a new location in the northwest suburbs of Boston.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Mike & Patty's is planning to open in Lexington, with a job posting within the indeed.com website indicating that it will be moving into a space at the intersection of Woburn Street and Lowell Street, a bit west of the Woburn border. Once it opens, the new location will join the original in Boston's Bay Village as well as others at High Street Market in downtown Boston, Jamaica Plain, and Bow Market in Somerville, along with a collaboration with Flourhouse Bakery in the Nonantum section of Newton and HotBox at Bow Market, the last of which is a pizza and roast beef spot that is under the same ownership as Mike & Patty's.

The address for the upcoming location of Mike & Patty's is 317 Woburn Street, Lexington, MA, 02420. The website for all locations is at https://www.mikeandpattys.com/

