Boston Restaurant Talk

Popular breakfast and sandwich shop opening new location in Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Mike & Patty's

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The people behind a local group of breakfast places and sandwich shops will be opening a new location in the northwest suburbs of Boston.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Mike & Patty's is planning to open in Lexington, with a job posting within the indeed.com website indicating that it will be moving into a space at the intersection of Woburn Street and Lowell Street, a bit west of the Woburn border. Once it opens, the new location will join the original in Boston's Bay Village as well as others at High Street Market in downtown Boston, Jamaica Plain, and Bow Market in Somerville, along with a collaboration with Flourhouse Bakery in the Nonantum section of Newton and HotBox at Bow Market, the last of which is a pizza and roast beef spot that is under the same ownership as Mike & Patty's.

The address for the upcoming location of Mike & Patty's is 317 Woburn Street, Lexington, MA, 02420. The website for all locations is at https://www.mikeandpattys.com/

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Rhode Island 14 mins ago

2-year-old RI boy killed in hit-and-run while visiting family in Dominican Republic

Karen Read 2 hours ago

Jurors, lawyers, family: Here's everyone who's weighed in on the Karen Read verdict

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us