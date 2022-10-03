Popular Breakfast Spot in Boston's North End Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A neighborhood spot in the North End of Boston that was known in part for its breakfasts has shut down.

According to multiple source, including @aaharrington, Anthony's Cafe on the Waterfront closed its doors on Friday, though we have also heard from sources that the Commercial Street has been sold. It isn't yet known what might go into its space, but if we hear anything, we will post an update here.

Anthony's was a cash-only place that served such items as omelettes, French toast, pancakes, egg sandwiches, and bagels, along with a variety of sandwiches at lunchtime.

The address for Anthony's Cafe on the Waterfront is 252 Commercial Street, Boston, MA, 02109.