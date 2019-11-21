Supermarket Chain to Open 1st New England Location

North Quincy will now be home to the first New England location of a West Coast-based Asian supermarket chain, with the store taking the space left by the Big Y store that closed in August.

The store, 99 Ranch Market, is now hiring and will be opening its 60,000-square-foot space in January, reports the Patriot Ledger.

The chain was founded by Taiwanese immigrant Roger Chen in 1984 and now has more than 50 stores nationwide, with most locations located in California, according to the store’s website and store locator.

The store will be the third Asian market within one mile on Hancock Street in North Quincy, next to C-Mart and less than a mile away from New York Marts, according to the Patriot Ledger.