Popular Cape Cod seafood restaurant a ‘total loss' after devastating weekend fire

A popular Cape Cod seafood restaurant is a "total loss" after a devastating fire on Sunday morning, according to a local official.

Rep. Steve Xiarhos, who represents the Sandwich area, said in a social media post that Captain Scott's Restaurant on Tupper Road has been taken down for safety reasons due to the amount of damage it sustained in the fire.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Captain Scott’s is more than a restaurant—it’s part of the very fabric of our town, built through years of hard work and dedication by the Gossios family," Xiarhos said. "Our thoughts are with them today, and we’ll be with them every step of the way moving forward."

Xiarhos said 44 firefighters from Sandwich and multiple surrounding departments help ed battle the massive blaze but were unable to save the restaurant. He said he was on scene and assured the Gossios family that state resources will be made available as needed to help support their efforts to rebuild and reopen the restaurant.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Fire officials said the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and the first firefighters to arrive found heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the building. The floor appeared unsteady, so fire crews left the building.

A gas leak formed when the building's natural gas regulator leaked burned off, further complicating the situation. It wasn't until a local business provided an excavator to peel the building apart that the fire was finally extinguished.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for exhaustion, but no serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sandwich Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal's Office.