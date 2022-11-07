Popular Christmas Store in Abington to Close

A popular Christmas store in Abington, Massachusetts has announced that it will be closing its doors.

The Christmas Place posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the owners of the store have decided to retire and will be closing both their holiday-themed store and The Pool Place, their swimming pool supply store. Both stores are located at 1500 Bedford St.

They said the owners will personally be addressing the news on the company website in the near future.

The Christmas Place is open for this season, however. It opened about a week ago and its last day will be Christmas Eve.

The business has been around for over 40 years, and the news of its imminent closure hit the Abington community hard. Over 750 people had already commented on the company's Facebook post as of Monday morning.

"This is so sad!" Lindsay Cole said on Facebook. "This has been a tradition of me and my son’s for years. Makes my year to go on opening day! I really hope someone takes over and keeps the memories alive. Have already been once this year, will be coming many more times."

"Such a happy place that I’ve been so excited to bring my daughter to this year," added Rhiannon Livingstone-Smiddy. "So sad she won’t be able to experience it when she’s older. Thank you for such a wonderful experience this year already and looking forward to coming back to celebrate the season, and celebrate your retirement!"

"Someone buy it please!" said Christine D'Eramo. "So many memories from my childhood and now take my own son there every year. They always have the best Santa and the little clown on the pull up bar they always have on the ceiling will never be forgotten in my family!!"