Popular comfort food spot to open in former Zoe's space in Cambridge's Harvard Square

Facebook/Beyond Full

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a comfort food spot southwest of Boston is expanding to Cambridge, taking over the space where a diner that offered a mix of Greek and American fare had been.

According to a poster (Geoff Wong) within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page as well as an article from What Now Boston, Beyond Full is planning to open in Harvard Square, moving into the former Zoe's space on Massachusetts Avenue. The upcoming dining spot, whose original restaurant can be found in Hopedale, focuses on breakfast dishes, burgers, and shakes, and it is actually located inside Hopedale's Town Hall.

Zoe's closed last summer after being in business for approximately 20 years.

The address for the upcoming location of Beyond Full in Harvard Square is 1105 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The Facebook page for the original location is at https://www.facebook.com/beyondfullinc/

[Earlier Article]
Zoe's in Cambridge's Harvard Square Has Closed

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

