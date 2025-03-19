Popular fast-casual Mediterranean chain opening new location in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Washington, D.C.-based group of fast-casual Mediterranean spots is looking to expand even further into the Greater Boston area, with another one proposed for a location just off Route 3 south of the city.

According to multiple sources along with an article from the Patriot Ledger, Cava is hoping to open a new outlet in Braintree, moving into the site on Union Street that had once been home to a Motel 6. The plans are in their very early stages as the company has signed a letter of intent for the dining spot to be part of redevelopment plans for the site, so a number of steps need to be taken before it can become reality.

Cava has opened a number of locations locally over the past few years, including ones in Boston, Cambridge, Dedham, Framingham, Hanover, Hingham, and Mansfield, along with a brand new one in Chelmsford. (Its first Boston-area location debuted in the Fenway in early 2018.)

The address for the proposed location of Cava in Braintree is 125 Union Street, Braintree, MA, 02184. The website for all locations is at https://cava.com/

