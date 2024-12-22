Popular Maine restaurant, local store destroyed by massive fire

A significant fire swept through and destroyed two beloved businesses in Ogunquit, Maine, on Saturday night, including a popular restaurant near the ocean.

The Ogunquit Fire Department says they were alerted by a 911 call from a citizen in the area that flames had broke out shortly after 7 p.m. in Perkins Cove.

Crews found heavy fire when they arrived at the building at 61 Perkins Cove Road, which houses the Oarweed Restaurant, and Uniques and Antiques.

Mutual aid was requested from eight neighboring towns, including Wells, Kennebunk, York, Kittery and South Berwick, and they were "instrumental" in getting the fire under control.

Central Maine Power disconnected power on the local grid due to power lines in front of the building creating a danger to the crews working to extinguish the fire.

No civilians were injured, however one firefighter received on-scene treatment, the fire department said.

The blaze caused extensive damage to both local businesses, which expressed sadness on social media Sunday.

The Oarweed, which has been a part of the town for over 60 years since opening in the summer of 1963, was closed for the season at the time of the fire. In a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, the owners said although there is devastation and sadness, there is also hope for next year's opening day.

"Everyone is safe and ready to do whatever it takes to make our beloved Oarweed ready to go on," the post read. "Thank you to all for your support and love."

Uniques and Antiques, a store selling holiday items, as well as antiques and jewelry, had been operating in the building since 2009.

The shop owner's sister said in a Facebook post Sunday that the staff is all okay but that this is a "heartbreaking shock."

"We appreciate everyone who has reached out," the post read. "We ask for continued prayers for all, including our neighbors at Oarweed Restaurant and our other friends in the Cove."

The Ogunquit Fire Department is advising residents to exercise caution in the area due to debris and ice.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation by the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office.