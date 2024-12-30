Popular noodle bar opening another location in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Connecticut-based group of Asian restaurants will be opening another outlet in the Greater Boston area, with this one being in a mixed-use development just southwest of the city.

According to the website for Legacy Place in Dedham, Mecha Noodle Bar is planning to open within the development, joining others in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood and Brookline's Coolidge Corner. Based on those outlets along with other locations in Connecticut, Ohio, Washington, DC, and Colorado, expect to see noodle dishes with Southeast Asian, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean influences including ramen and pho.

The website for Mecha Noodle Bar is at https://mechanoodlebar.com/

